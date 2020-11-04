Karwa Chauth 2020: All About Moon Timing, Sargi Timing, Karwachauth Puja Timings

Karwa Chauth 2020 falls on November 4th this year. The day is widely celebrated amongst the Hindu women from Northwest India and some regions of central India as well. According to drikpanchang portal, the Karwa Chauth fasting is done during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. Married women keep a fast on this day to be blessed with long and healthy life for their husbands. The day is also observed by unmarried women as well. Women observe a day-long 'Nirjal fast' until they see a full moon, after which they break their fast. Read on to know more details about the Karwa Chauth puja, moon time, and other details of this Hindu festival.

Karwa Chauth puja 2020

This year, the Karwa Chauth celebration is being celbrated on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The Drik Panchang also mentions that the Karwa Chauth 2020 puja muhurat is between 05.35 pm and 06.53 pm. While the Fasting time is from 06.36 am to 08.13 pm, following which, the moonrise is scheduled to happen. The moonrise timing may differ by a few minutes in different regions of India.

Karwa Chauth moon time 2020

People often ask about 'What time will Moonrise on Karva Chauth?' According to drikpanchang, the moonrise is expected from 08.50 pm. Women start preparing for this day well ahead of time by applying Mehendi on their hands. They dress up on the day of Karwa Chauth in bridal-like outfits and adorn themselves with jewellery. They narrate Katha on the day in their homes which is attended by the women as well as all members of the family. Women even decorate their puja thali and after offering 'Arghya' to the moon, viewing it through a sieve, and then, seeing their husband through the sieve, they break their fast with a glass of water.

Karwa Chauth Sargi timing 2020

Karwa Chauth Sargi timing was from 4:52 am in the morning of November 4th to 5:43 am before the sun rises. Sargi refers to the food that mother in law gives to their daughter in law on the day of Karwa Chauth. The food is consumed in the morning before the sun comes out, as after that the Karwa Chauth puja begins.

