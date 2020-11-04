Karwa Chauth Quotes In Hindi To Share With Fellow Karwa Chauth Observers

Karwa Chauth 2020 falls on November 4 this year. The day is widely celebrated amongst the Hindu women from Northwest India and some regions of central India. The day is observed on the fourth day after Purnima in Kartika month according to the Hindu calendar. The day is observed by married women who pray for the long life of their spouses. Women observe a day-long 'Nirjal fast' until they see a full moon, after which they break their fast. Read on for some interesting set of Karwa Chauth quotes in Hindi to share with your friends.

Karwa Chauth Quotes in Hindi

माथे की बिंदिया खनकती रहे,

हाथों में चूड़ियां खनकती रहे,

पैरों की पायल झनकती रहे,

पिया संग प्रेम बेला सजती रहे.

आज का दिन बड़ा खास है, आपके आने की आस है,

थोड़ी भूख थोड़ी प्यास है, आप नहीं बस आपका अहसास है.

करवा चौथ की बधाई

भूल से कोई भूल हुई हो तो भूल समझकर भूल जाना,

पर भूलना सिर्फ भूल को ही, हमें मत भूल जाना.

करवा चौथ की शुभकामनाएं

जो हमें आपकी एक झलक मिल जाए तो ये व्रत सफल हो जाए,

हम तो बैठे है आपके इंतजार में, आप आए और ये व्रत पूरा हो जाए.

करवा चौथ की शुभकामनाएं

करवा चौथ आया है

खुशियां हजार लाया है

हर सुहागन ने चांद से

थोड़ा सा रूप चुराया है.

हैप्पी करवा चौथ

सुख-दुख में हम-तुम हर पल साथ निभाएंगे एक जन्म नहीं सातों जन्म पति-पत्नी बन आएंगे। करवा चौथ की हार्दिक बधाई...

मेहंदी लगाया है हाथों पर और माथे पर सिंदूर लगाया है पिया आजा पास हमारे देख चांद भी निकल आया है। करवाचौथ की हार्दिक बधाई...

जो हमें आपकी एक झलक मिल जाए ते ये व्रत सफल हो जाए हम तो बैठे हैं आपके इंतजार में आप आए और ये व्रत पूरा हो जाए। करवा चौथ की हार्दिक बधाई...

करवा चौथ का पावन व्रत आपके लिए मैंने किया है क्योंकि आप ही के प्रेम और सम्मान ने मेरे जीवन को नया रंग दिया है। करवाचौथ की हार्दिक बधाई... Happy Karwa Chauth 2020

Happy Karwa Chauth quotes and wishes

There is no more lovely, friendly and charming relationship, communion or company than a good marriage. Happy Karwa Chauth 2020! May God bless you with Happy and Prosperous Long Life. HAPPY KARVA CHAUTH!! Dear Honey, Sending you my warm wishes on Karva Chauth.. for a long happy married life. Hope this day makes the bond of our marriage stronger. Happy Karva Chauth to My Sweet Loving Wife.

Love laughter and Good Luck too.. May this Karva Chauth be super special for you. Happy Karwa Chauth 2020! May the sight of full moon fill your heart with happiness. Wishing you a blessed Karva Chauth. Happy Karwachauth 2020!

