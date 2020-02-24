KAS Cut Off Marks, Answer Key And Latest Notifications About The Exams

The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) conducted Kerala Administrative Services (KAS) preliminary exams on February 22, 2020. The exam held was for the recruitment of KAS Officer (Junior Time Scale) Trainee Stream 1, Stream 2 and Stream 3. The exam was conducted in two shifts and more than three lakh aspirants appeared for the exams. According to the reports, Thiruvanathapuram had the highest number of centres (261). Wayanad had the least number (30) of centres for the exams.

KAS exam cut off, results and answer key details:

The official answer key for the exams will be available on the official website of Kerala PSC. According to the latest news updates on the official website of KPSC, the answer key for the exams is available on the official website and candidates can download the PDF copy. The Kerala Public Service Commission will soon announce the results and the cut-off marks for the exams by March 2020, reportedly. The merit list will also be available on the official website of Kerala PSC by March.

Also Read | KPSC Recruitment 2020: Junior Health Inspector Grade 2 Rank List Announced

KAS preliminary exam results will be announced within a month from the exam date. The candidates who qualify the preliminary exams will be eligible to attempt the KAS mains exam. The mains exam admit card will be available on the official website within a month of result declaration. Candidates must keep checking the official KPSC website for the latest updates, notifications, results and exam related queries details.

Also Read | KPSC Recruitment 2020: Details Of Site Engineer Interview Revealed

KAS merit list for the candidates will be available in PDF format on the official website and candidates can download the merit list in the same format. The PDF will have three columns in it. The first column will have a serial number, the second column will have register number and third column will have a rank.

Also Read | After IAS Officer's Post, Netizens Share Their Daily Commute In A Viral Trend #RoadToWork

Here are simple steps on how to check KAS result 2020:

Visit the official Kerala Public Service Commission website - keralapsc.gov.in

Click on the recruitment section on the page

Now click on the KAS exam.

Enter the registration number and password and login into your account.

Click on the check result option.

A PDF file containing the list of candidates will be automatically downloaded in your handset/laptops.

Click and open the PDF file and search your name.

Also Read | Maha Govt Transfers Five Senior IAS Officers

Image Courtesy: Kerala Public Service Commission official website