KCET 2021 Application Process To Start Today, Here's How To Register Online

KCET 2021: The Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) will start the application process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 today. As per the official schedule, the KCET registration process will begin on June 15. Interested and Eligible candidates can apply online at kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET 2021 application

The KCET application window will be open from June 15 to July 10. The last date to pay the application fee through online mode is July 13. KCET is conducted for students seeking admission to engineering, technology, yoga and naturopathy, BPharma, farm science and veterinary courses. The application fee for general category students is Rs 500. For female candidates and students of the reserved category, the fee is Rs 250.

How to apply for KCET 2021

Once the application link is active, candidates can visit the official website - https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

Scroll down to find a link to register for KCET 2021 exam

Fill in the required details to register (like name, mobile number, email ID etc)

Login using the ID, password that will be generated after registration

Fill the KCET 2021 form and upload the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit your form

KCET 2021 Exam Date

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 will be held on August 28 and 29, 2021. KCET 2021 will be held on August 28 and 29, 2021. As per the revised schedule, the Biology paper will be held in the morning shift from 10:30 am to 11:50 am on August 28. Maths paper will be held in the afternoon shift from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm on August 28. Physics and Chemistry papers will be held in the morning and afternoon shift, respectively, on August 29.

All four papers of KCET carry 60 marks each. KCET is conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). KCET 2021 is conducted for candidates seeking admissions to professional courses in state universities.