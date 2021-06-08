KCET 2021: Karnataka CET Exam Date Announced, To Be Held In August

The KCET 2021 exam dates have been announced on June 8. Minister for Higher Education Dr C. N. Ashwathnarayan made an important announcement regarding the Karnataka CET exam date. The candidates who had registered themselves for the examination had been eagerly waiting to get an update about the KCET 2021 exam. The wait is now finally over as the exam dates are finally out. KCET 2021 exam will now be conducted on August 28, 29, and 30, 2021.

Karnataka CET exam date announced

Taking to the official handle on Twitter Dr C. N. Ashwathnarayan announced this decision that the KCET 2021 exam will now be held on August 28, 29 and 30, 2021 at more than 500 centres across the state of Karnataka. On the first day of August 28, 2021, the examination for Biology and Mathematics will be conducted. Physics and Chemistry will be held on August 29 while the Kannada exam for Gadinadu and Horanadu Kannadigas will be held on August 30, 2021. Dr C. N. Ashwathnarayan has shared a series of tweets to make this announcement. Along with this information, he has shared another picture in which he is seen having a discussion with officials.

In another tweet, he has mentioned that only the CET marks will be considered for entry into professional courses. He further added, "We are taking necessary measures for admissions of graduate colleges & other courses. We are evaluating admission for science graduation courses through #CET." Here is a look at the official tweets by Minister for Higher Education Dr C. N. Ashwathnarayan.

Dr C. N. Ashwathnarayan declares KCET 2021 exam date

Earlier, the KCET 2021 was scheduled to be held on July 7 and July 8, 2021. However, the exam had to be postponed because of the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases. An official notification about this is soon expected on the website of the KCET 2021 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The KCET examination is held for the candidates who are willing to take admissions in professional courses in state universities. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the KCET 2021 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to know about the KCET Application process KCET syllabus and other details about the upcoming examination.

