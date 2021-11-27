KCET 2021 Seat Allotment Result 2021 Released; Here’s Direct Link

KCET Seat Allotment Result 2021: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test Cell, KCET Round 1 Result 2021 on November 27, 2021, at 11 am. Students who took part in the Karnataka UGCET Round 1 counselling registration can download their allotment letter by visiting the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. The results were originally announced by KEA on November 26, 2021, but they got delayed due to administrative reasons.

As per reports, over 2 lakh candidates participated in the KCET 2021 Examination, which was held in offline mode on August 28 and 29, 2021. The candidates whose names are on the list would be able to complete the admission procedure from 4 p.m. on November 27 to 5:30 pm on November 30, 2021. To check the results, candidates must use their CET registration number and follow the below-given steps.

To download the KCET seat allotment results it is recommended that candidates must use the below mentioned step-by-step process or click on the direct link given here - KCET Seat Allotment Result 2021 (CLICK HERE)

KCET Seat Allotment Result 2021: Here's how to download the Allotment Letter

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority - kea.kar.nic.in .

. Step 2: Then click on the link that reads, ‘Latest Announcements’ on the home page.

Step 3: Click on, "KCET Round 1 Result 2021."

Step 4: Now, enter the CET registration number and other credentials to log in.

Step 5: Download and print the allotment letter for future reference.

