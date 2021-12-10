KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today, Checks Steps To Download

Karnataka Examinations Authority is scheduled to release the 2nd round seat allotment result on Friday, December 10, 2021. Students who applied for counselling for KCET Allotment 2021 will be able to check the result in the second half. Once released, candidates will be able to check it on the official website kea.kar.nic.in. KEA has not announced the result release time but it is being expected to be out in the evening after 4 pm.

In order to download the allotment order, candidates are advised to be ready with their CET registration number and password. Candidates can check the important dates and complete the schedule here. The steps to check the allotment result has also been attached here.

KCET second round seat allotment 2021: Date and Time

Second allotment result will be released on December 10, 2021

Allotment result will be released after 4 pm

KCET Counselling 2021: Round 2 admissions schedule

Provision to edit/delete/re-order options was done between December 7 and December 9, 2021

Seat Allotment Result will be out on December 10, 2021 after 4 pm

Exercising Choices can be done between December 10 and December 12, 2021

Payment of fees, downloading of admission orders should be done between December 13 and December 15, 2021

Last date of reporting to colleges only by Choice 1 candidates is December 16, 2021

KCET Allotment 2021: Steps to check 2nd round seat allotment

Candidates will have to visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority – kea.kar.nic.in.

On the Homepage, look for ‘Latest Announcements’ section and then click on the link that reads, 'UGCET Round 2 Allotment result.'

Candidates will then have to enter their Registration Number and click on submit.

Post submitting the KCET Allotment 2021 will be displayed on screen. Candidates should download and print a copy for future references.

Once the second round seat allotment result is out, candidates will be given option of exercising choices. The window will be activated between December 10 (4 pm) and December 12, 2021. Candidates will have to complete the admission process by paying the fee and doing other formalities between December 13 to 15, 2021.