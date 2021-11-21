KCET Allotment Result 2021: KEA Revises First Round Counselling Schedule, Check Highlights

Karnataka Examination Authority which regulates the Karnataka Common Entrance Test has recently released a revised schedule. As per the schedule, KCET Allotment Result 2021 will be released by KEA on November 26, 2021, at 11 am. It will be released on the official website. The candidates with allotted seats will be given chance to exercise their choices from November 27 to November 30, 2021. The deadline for the same ends at 5:30 pm on Nov 30, 2021. Candiadtes can check the complete schedule here. For more details related to Karnataka UGCET round 1 counselling, candidates are free to visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in.

The mock allotment result have been declared on November 18, 2021. As per the final results, candidates with allotted seats will have to confirm their seats by paying the admission fee. The deadline to do so ends on December 1, 2021 at 5:30 pm. KCET Allotment Result 2021 will be announced based on the candidate’s response to the mock allotment order.

KCET first round seat allotment revised schedule: Highlights

Provision to add or delete alloted options is valid till November 23, 2021

KCET Seat Allotment Result 2021 will be out on November 26, 2021

Excercise of Choices should be done between November 27 and November 30, 2021

Payment of admission fees should be done between November 29, 2021 and December 1, 2021

Deadline for reporting is December 3, 2021

Karnataka Examination Authority holds all the rights to revise the counselling schedule. The mock seat allotment was conducted based on the basis of merit and options entered by the candidates. In case of any issues, candidates can reach out to KEA’s Help Desk at 08023564583 or email at keaauthority-ka@nic.in. Candidates should check the schedule on the official website too and should make sure to keep en eye on official website for being updated.