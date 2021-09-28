Last Updated:

KCET Counselling 2021 Schedule Released; Check Important Dates Here

KCET Counselling schedule has been uploaded on the official website. The important dates have been mentioned here in this article. See complete details here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
KCET

Image: Shutterstock


KCET Counselling 2021: Karnataka Examinations Authority also known as KEA will be starting the document verification process on September 30, 2021. The counselling that will begin by the end of the month will continue till October 28, 2021. The qualified candidates will have to check the official website for more updates. the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority is kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates will be asked to visit their nearest facilitation centre as per the schedule for the KCET document verification round. The original documents will then be verified through online verification software available in the centre. This month the KCET result was declared on September 20, 2021, at 4 pm. Candidates will also have to carry the hall tickets, a valid photo ID proof to the document verification centre. Every day the document verification process will take place in four sessions from 9:15 am to 6:15 pm.

KCET Counselling 2021: Document verification schedule

  • Between ranks 1 - 5000, document verification will be conducted between September 30, 2021, and October 4, 2021
  • Between ranks 5001 - 12000, document verification will be conducted between October 5 and Oct 7, 2021
  • Between ranks 12000- 31000  document verification will be conducted between October 8 and Oct 11, 2021
  • Between ranks 31001 - 60000, document verification will be conducted between October 12 and Oct 16, 2021
  • Between ranks 60001 - 93000, document verification will be conducted between October 17 and Oct 20, 2021
  • Between ranks 93001 - 135000, document verification will be conducted between October 20 and Oct 23, 2021
  • Between ranks 135001 - 182001, document verification will be conducted between October 23 and Oct 28, 2021

The complete schedule can be accessed from the official notice released by KEA. Candidates appearing for document verification rounds should remember that it is mandatory to bring two copies of ID proof. Post verification, the candidates who become eligible would be considered for the choice filling round of KCET Counselling 2021.KEA would publish the details of eligible candidates on the official website kea.kar.nic.in at the end of every day after verification. 

READ | KCET Hall ticket 2021 released; Here's the direct link to download the admit card
READ | KCET result 2021 likely to be out on September 20; here's how to check results
READ | KCET Result 2021 expected to be out today in second half; check details here
READ | KCET result 2021 declared, here's direct link to download scorecards
READ | Mysuru student gets top rank in all five streams in KCET-2021
Tags: KCET, KCET Counselling, KCET Counselling 2021
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND