KCET Counselling 2021 Schedule Released; Check Important Dates Here

KCET Counselling 2021: Karnataka Examinations Authority also known as KEA will be starting the document verification process on September 30, 2021. The counselling that will begin by the end of the month will continue till October 28, 2021. The qualified candidates will have to check the official website for more updates. the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority is kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates will be asked to visit their nearest facilitation centre as per the schedule for the KCET document verification round. The original documents will then be verified through online verification software available in the centre. This month the KCET result was declared on September 20, 2021, at 4 pm. Candidates will also have to carry the hall tickets, a valid photo ID proof to the document verification centre. Every day the document verification process will take place in four sessions from 9:15 am to 6:15 pm.

KCET Counselling 2021: Document verification schedule

Between ranks 1 - 5000, document verification will be conducted between September 30, 2021, and October 4, 2021

Between ranks 5001 - 12000, document verification will be conducted between October 5 and Oct 7, 2021

Between ranks 12000- 31000 document verification will be conducted between October 8 and Oct 11, 2021

Between ranks 31001 - 60000, document verification will be conducted between October 12 and Oct 16, 2021

Between ranks 60001 - 93000, document verification will be conducted between October 17 and Oct 20, 2021

Between ranks 93001 - 135000, document verification will be conducted between October 20 and Oct 23, 2021

Between ranks 135001 - 182001, document verification will be conducted between October 23 and Oct 28, 2021

The complete schedule can be accessed from the official notice released by KEA. Candidates appearing for document verification rounds should remember that it is mandatory to bring two copies of ID proof. Post verification, the candidates who become eligible would be considered for the choice filling round of KCET Counselling 2021.KEA would publish the details of eligible candidates on the official website kea.kar.nic.in at the end of every day after verification.