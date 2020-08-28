KCET Eligibility Criteria 2020 For MBBS, BSc, Engineering & Pharma Courses

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test aka KCET is a state-level exam for candidates who wish to take admissions in government and private institutes of the Karnataka state. The Karnataka CET Result 2020 was recently released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today on August 21. KEA has a set of eligibility criteria for the applicants who wish to undertake a specific course for their future studies. The basic KCET eligibility criteria 2020 includes

Candidates with a passed certificate in 10+2 or equivalent exam with Physica and Maths as the compulsory subject along with anyone additional subject.

Additional subject may be from Chemistry/Biotechnology/Biology/Electronics/Computer.

Candidates should also have studied the English language as a mandatory eligibility criterion.

Candidates waiting for their qualifying exam results can also apply for KCET exam.

Karnataka State Open University students cannot apply in this exam.

KCET eligibility criteria for MBBS

A Valid NEET-UG 2020 score.

Candidates with a passed certificate in 10+2 or second-year pre-university or equivalent exam

Optional Subjects must have - Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and must have studied the English language.

Scored 50 % individually as well as on average in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (for the reserved category- the score is 40%).

KCET eligibility criteria for Homeopathy & Alternative Sciences

Candidates can apply for getting admission into the graduation course of Alternative sciences. The branch includes courses like Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Unani, Naturopathy/Yoga. Check out the eligibility criteria for the same.

Optional Subjects must have - Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and must have studied the English language.

Scored 50 % individually as well as on average in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (for the reserved category- the score is 40%).

Candidates will get a separate ISM&H rank list for these students based on their performance in KCET.

Eligibility for B.Sc. Courses like Bachelor of fishery, BSc (Hons) Agriculture / Sericulture / Horticulture / Forestry / Agriculture Marketing & Cooperation/ Food Technology / Dairy Technology / Food Science

Candidates with a passed certificate in 10+2 or second-year pre-university or equivalent exam

Optional Subjects must have - Physics, Chemistry, and Biology

B Pharma

Candidates with a passed certificate in 10+2 or second-year pre-university or equivalent exam

Optional Subjects must have - Physics, Chemistry, and Biology or Maths and must have studied the English language.

Scored 50 % individually as well as on average in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (for the reserved category- the score is 40%).

Reserved category includes candidates from SC, ST, Category-I and OBC (2A, 2B, 3A and 3B).

Engineering

Candidates with a passed certificate in 10+2 or second-year pre-university or equivalent exam

Optional Subjects must have - Chemistry/Bio-Technology/Biology/Electronics/Computer Science and must have studied the English language.

Scored 45 % individually as well as on average in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (for the reserved category- the score is 40%).

Reserved category includes candidates from SC, ST, Category-I and OBC (2A, 2B, 3A and 3B).

KCET 2020 updates

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test aka KCET recently declared the results for the state-level exam. The exam is conducted for those candidates who wish to take admissions in government and private institutes in Karnataka. The KEA officials organised the Karnataka Common Entrance or the KCET on July 30 and July 31, 2020. According to several media reports, the KCET 2020 was held across 129 exam centres and was conducted offline. It consisted of four subjects, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology where the question paper was for a total of 180 MCQ questions to be solved in 3 hours. There are over 200 colleges that accept KCET scores for admission.

