KCET Hall Ticket 2021 Released; Here's The Direct Link To Download The Admit Card

KCET Hall ticket 2021 for Karnataka Common Entrance Test Exam or Karnataka CET 2021 has been released by Karnataka Examination Authority. Candidates who registered themselves for taking the exam should make sure to download the KCET admit card 2021 before the exam date. The admit cards have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates will have to visit the official website and follow the steps mentioned below to check their hall tickets. The official website is kea.kar.ac.in.

KCET 2021: Important Dates

Admit Card has been released on August 12, 2021

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 and August 29, 2021

KCET 2021 Admit Card: How to Download

Registered candidates should visit the official website which is kea.kar.ac.in.

On the homepage, the candidate should click on the link which reads 'KCET admit card'

Or here is the direct link to view admit card

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their application number and date of birth

After clicking on submit, the hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should make sure to download and also take a printout of the same to carry it to exam centre

KCET 2021 Exam: Details

Karnataka Common Entrance Test Exam is scheduled to be held for a duration of 80 minutes. The MCQ-based pattern will be followed and candidates are hereby informed that there will be no negative marking in Karnataka examinations. The four subjects that will be asked will be Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. Candidates take this common entrance test in order to be eligible to take admission in various undergraduate courses such as B.Tech, B.Sc, B.Pharm, and others. Eligible candidates are those who have already passed their class 12 examination. However, it is mandatory that the candidate should have Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

KCET 2021 exam will be held in two shifts, Maths and Biology exams will be conducted on the first day (Aug 28) and the Physics and Chemistry exams will be conducted on the second day (Aug 29). The KCET Exam is conducted by KEA every year. All those students who want to take admission in undergraduate courses participate in KCET 2021 examination. Candidates are advised to keep following the official website for more updates.