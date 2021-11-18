Last Updated:

KCET Mock Allotment 2021 Result Declared; Here's How To Check

KCET Mock Allotment Result: Karnataka Examination Authority has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Examination Test, KCET Mock Allotment result today.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Image: Shutterstock


KCET Mock Allotment Result 2021: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Examination Test, KCET Mock Allotment result today on November 18, 2021. All those students who have appeared in the option entry round can visit the official website to check the mock allotment order. According to official information, the first seat allotment list will be announced at 11 am on 23 November 2021. 

This year, more than 2 lakh candidates appeared for the entrance examination, which was conducted on August 28 and 29, 2021. After the release of the allotment order, candidates must complete the admission procedure by November 27, 2021. Candidates must note that they need to report to the allotted institute on or before November 29, 2021. The academic session for the first-year students is likely to begin on December 1, 2021.

KCET Mock allotment result 2021 | Direct Link

  • Candidates are recommended to follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - KCET seat allotment result (CLICK HERE).

 

KCET Mock Allotment Result 2021: Here's how to Check the Allotment Order

  • Step 1: To check the allotment order, go to the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
  • STEP 2: Now, click on the "Latest Announcements" section available on the homepage.
  • STEP 3: Click on the link that reads, "Engineering and other courses mock seat allotment results."
  • STEP 4: Alternatively, you can go directly to the KCET Mock Allotment 2021 page.
  • Step 5: After entering the CET number, click on "SUBMIT" in a new redirected window.
  • STEP 6: Review and download the mock allocation order.
  • STEP 7: Also, take a printout of the letter for reference in the future.

Image: Shutterstock

Tags: KCET, KEA, Karnataka CET
First Published:
