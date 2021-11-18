KCET Mock Allotment 2021 Result Declared; Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
KCET Mock Allotment Result 2021: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Examination Test, KCET Mock Allotment result today on November 18, 2021. All those students who have appeared in the option entry round can visit the official website to check the mock allotment order. According to official information, the first seat allotment list will be announced at 11 am on 23 November 2021.
This year, more than 2 lakh candidates appeared for the entrance examination, which was conducted on August 28 and 29, 2021. After the release of the allotment order, candidates must complete the admission procedure by November 27, 2021. Candidates must note that they need to report to the allotted institute on or before November 29, 2021. The academic session for the first-year students is likely to begin on December 1, 2021.