KCET Result 2020 Declared At Official KEA Website! Check Karnataka CET Results Now

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test aka KCET has declared the results today. The state-level exam is for the candidates who wish to take admissions in government and private institutes of the Karnataka state. The Karnataka CET Result 2020 has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today on August 21. The results are visible at the official websites, kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KEA would soon release the cutoff for each round as well after which the counselling will start. The results were announced to be declared on August 20th, but the declaration of the result faced an unexpected delay at the last moment. Students can check the ranks that they have obtained in this Karnataka state level entrance exam now.

How to check KCET result 2020

Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on the link for “KCET Result 2020”.

Add your details by referring to your admit card.

Click on Submit and the KCET 2020 result would be displayed.

KCET exam result 2020 declared

The KEA officials organised the Karnataka Common Entrance or the KCET on July 30 and July 31, 2020. This came after the Bengaluru High Court rejected the plea of students asking for the postponement of the exam from the August date to a later date owing to the pandemic situation of the country and high health risk outside. According to several media reports, the KCET 2020 was held across 129 exam centres.

The KCET 2020 examinations took place by keeping the safety of the candidates as a primary focus as per the KEA. The students were made to maintain social distance and wear all protective gear like masks and gloves. Physical distancing markers were drawn everywhere on the campus. The examiners only made 24 students sit in one classroom. The centre was thoroughly sanitised as per reports and also a free zone for any other than KEA authorities and candidates was made available. Several modes of transport were also provided by the state so that the candidates can reach the exam centre on time and safely.

KCET was conducted offline and it consists of four subjects, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. The question paper carries a total of 180 MCQ questions which have to be solved in 3 hours. There was no negative marking in the examination. There are over 200 colleges that accept KCET scores in admission.

