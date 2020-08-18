KCET Results 2020 To Be Out At ‘cetonline.karnataka.gov.in’ On August 20

Karnataka Examination Authority or the KEA will be announcing the KCET Result 2020 on Thursday that is August 20, 2020. Students who are registered under the 2019-2020 batch of KCET Result 2020 can log in to the official website of the KEA. The result declaration news was announced by the Deputy chief minister of Karnataka, Dr Ashwathnarayan C.N.

Also Read | Flood Like Situation In Parts Of North Karnataka

KCET results 2020 overview

Dr Ashwathnarayan C.N took to Twitter to give his best wishes to the students and also reveal the dates for students who are going to check the results tomorrow. Once the KCET results are out on August 20, 2020, the candidates can check the KCET results on the following links- kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Also Read | KCET 2020: The CET Exam To Happen As Per High Court's Instructions

Check out the tweet regarding KCET results

📢

ಇದೇ ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 20 ರಂದು #KCET ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟವಾಗಲಿದೆ. ಎಲ್ಲಾ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ನನ್ನ ಶುಭಹಾರೈಕೆಗಳು. #KCET results will be announced on August 20. My best wishes to all the students. — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) August 17, 2020

The KEA officials organised the Karnataka Common Entrance or the KCET on July 30 and July 31, 2020. This came after the Bengaluru High Court rejected the plea of students asking for the postponement of the exam from the August date to a later date owing to the pandemic situation of the country and high health risk outside.

Around 1.47 lakh students wrote to KCET for the postponement of exams. This response was from across the country, a cumulative of 120 places, and about 497 centres in the state of Karnataka. In Bengaluru City alone, there were about 42000 candidates who urged postponement in the odd 83 centres.

A total of 1.47 lakh students had written the KCET exams at 120 places in 497 centres across the state. In Bengaluru City, 40,200 students wrote the paper in 83 centres. The examinations took place by keeping the safety of the candidates as a primary focus as per the KEA. The students were made to maintain social distance and wear all protective gear like masks and gloves. Physical distancing markers were drawn everywhere on the campus.

The examiners only made 24 students sit in one classroom. The centre was thoroughly sanitised as per reports and also a free zone for any other than KEA authorities and candidates was made available. Several modes of transport were also provided by the state so that the candidates can reach the exam centre on time and safely.

Also Read | KCET 2020: KCET Admit Card Released By Karnataka Examination Authority On Kea.kar.nic.in

Also Read | KCET 2020: KCET Exam Date Postponed To July 30 And July 31, 2020