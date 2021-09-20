KCET Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecards

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
KCET Result 2021: The Karnataka Examination Authority has announced the Karnataka Common Entrance Test result, or KCET Result 2021 at the scheduled time. The reports already predicted that the results were likely to be announced on Monday, September 20, 2021 in the second half. The scorecards are now available for download on the official website. Candidates who registered themselves and took the exam can check their scorecards online on KEA’s official websites. The list of official websites has been mentioned below. Candidates are also advised to follow the steps mentioned below to check their results. The direct link has also been attached below.
Candidates take Karnataka CET to take admission in various undergraduate professional courses in the various government colleges in the state. Over 2 lakh students registered themselves for taking the examination this year. The provisional answer keys were also released by the Board on the official website. Candidates were asked to raise objections. Candidates should follow the steps mentioned above to check their scorecards online on the website.