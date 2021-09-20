Last Updated:

KCET Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecards

KCET result 2021 has been uploaded on the official website mentioned below. Candidates are advised to follow these steps to check the same.

KCET Result 2021: The Karnataka Examination Authority has announced the Karnataka Common Entrance Test result, or KCET Result 2021 at the scheduled time. The reports already predicted that the results were likely to be announced on Monday, September 20, 2021 in the second half. The scorecards are now available for download on the official website. Candidates who registered themselves and took the exam can check their scorecards online on KEA’s official websites. The list of official websites has been mentioned below. Candidates are also advised to follow the steps mentioned below to check their results. The direct link has also been attached below.

Karnataka CET Result 2021: Websites to check

  1. cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  2. kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2021: Important Dates

  • The examination was started on August 28, 2021
  • Last examination was conducted on August 30, 2021
  • Results have been declared on September 20, 2021

KCET result download steps

  1. Registered candidates who took the exam can visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the link which reads, “KARNATAKA EXAMINATIONS AUTHORITY COMMON ENTRANCE TEST Results - 2021
  3. OR here is the direct link to check the KCET result which has been declared today
  4. Candidates will then be asked to fill in the details mentioned on their hall tickets
  5. Post clicking on submit button the result will be displayed on the screen
  6. Candidates should make sure to download the same and take a printout of the same for future reference

Candidates take Karnataka CET to take admission in various undergraduate professional courses in the various government colleges in the state. Over 2 lakh students registered themselves for taking the examination this year. The provisional answer keys were also released by the Board on the official website. Candidates were asked to raise objections. Candidates should follow the steps mentioned above to check their scorecards online on the website.

