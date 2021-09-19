KCET Result 2021 Likely To Be Out On September 20; Here's How To Check Results

Karnataka CET result update: The Karnataka Examination Authority, is gearing up for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET Result 2021. As per reports, the tentative date to release the results is September 20, 2021. Following the reports, Karnataka CET scorecards are likely to be released by 4 pm. The results will be uploaded on the official website. Candidates who registered themselves and took the exam will be able to check their result online once it is released. It will be uploaded on Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA’s official website which is kea.kar.nic.in. The list of websites that will display result has also been attached below.

Karnataka CET result: Websites to check

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

kea.kar.nic.in

How to check KCET result 2021

Registered candidates should visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which will read “KCET Result 2021”

Candidates will have to fill in the details by referring to their admit card

Click on submit option and the KCET 2021 result will be displayed

The results are expected to be out in a press conference. The press conference will be conducted by the Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayana in the second half at around 4 pm. Candidates who took the examination are advised to keep a check on both of the websites mentioned above so as to check the results.

Candidates take Karnataka CET to take admission to various undergraduate professional courses in the various government colleges in the state. Over 2 lakh students registered themselves for taking the examination this year. The examination was conducted between August 28 and August 30, 2021. The provisional answer keys were also released by the Board on the official website. Candidates were asked to raise objections. Candidates should follow the steps mentioned above to check their scorecards online on the website.