KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment 2021 Result Released; Here's How To Check

KCET 2nd Seat Allotment Result 2021: The Round 2 Seat Allotment Result for the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on December 10, 2021. Students who want to check the result can do so by visiting the official website kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates must note that they will have to pay the seat acceptance fee in online mode and complete the document verification procedure at the allotted institutes.

December 16 is the last date to respond to KCET 2021 round 2 seat allotment query. According to the official notice issued by KEA, options entered by candidates in round 1 will remain the same for the second round. Along with the second round counselling seat allotment 2021 result, KEA will also announce the list of cut-off scores for undergraduate admissions.

KCET Result declared: Check Important Dates

Events Date KCET 2021 2nd round seat allotment result date December 10, 2021 Date to exercising choices December 10 to 12, 2021 Fee Payment and downloading of admission orders December 13 to 15, 2021 Last date of reporting to colleges only by Choice 1 candidates December 16, 2021, tilll 5:30 pm

KCET Result 2021: Direct Link

To check the KCET Rank 2021, candidates should follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - KCET 2nd Seat Allotment Result (CLICK HERE)

KCET Rank 2021: Here's How To Check KCET Seat Allotment 2021 Round 2

STEP 1: To check the KCET Seat Allotment 2021 Round 2 candidates need to visit the KCET official website - kea.kar.nic.in

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the appropriate link to check the KCET seat allotment

STEP 3: Now, enter login credentials such as CET application number or DOB as per the requirement.

STEP 4: Click on the "Submit"

STEP 5: Automatically, the KCET Result would appear on the screen.

STEP 6: Take a printout of the KCET seat allotment letter and result for future use.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative Image