KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Tomorrow, Check Steps To Download

KCET round 2 seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on Friday, December 10, 2021. The candidates can check results by following these steps.

KCET

KCET Seat Allotment result: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is gearing up to announce the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) round 2 seat allotment result on Friday, December 10, 2021. As per schedule, the result is expected to be out in evening after 4 pm.In order to check the KCET round 2 allotment result, candidates will have to visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in. KEA in November had announced allotment result for the first round of admission to Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Pharmacy, and other courses. 

KCET 2021: Important Dates

  • The seat matrix for the second round of KCET counselling was released on December 7, 2021
  • Candidates were given time to modify, delete or re-order options till December 9 at 10 am
  • KCET round 2 seat allotment result will be out on December 10, 2021
  • Choice-1 and choice-2 candidates will have to pay the admission fee & download admission orders between December 13 and 15, 2021
  • The deadline to report to allotted colleges is December 16, 2021

The recent notification reads that the candidates are not allowed to enter options again. KEA has said that options entered by candidates in first round will remain the same for the second round. “Candidates may delete or alter order of higher options.The candidate will be allowed to add new options for any colleges and course that come into the seat matrix after the first round. Candidates who are participating in this round implies they are looking for a better seat...If the candidate does not get any seat in this round then the seat allotted to him/her in the earlier round, if any, stands confirmed,” the KEA said.

KCET 2021: Here's how to check round 2 seat allotment result

  • Candidates should visit the official website of KEA on kea.kar.nic.in.
  • On homepage, go to the latest announcement section
  • Candidates should look for the second seat allotment result link (To be noted that the result link will be activated after 4 pm)
  • Candidates will have to enter the login credentials and then click on submit
  • The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should check the result and download the page
  • Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the same for future reference
