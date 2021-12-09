KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Tomorrow, Check Steps To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
KCET Seat Allotment result: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is gearing up to announce the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) round 2 seat allotment result on Friday, December 10, 2021. As per schedule, the result is expected to be out in evening after 4 pm.In order to check the KCET round 2 allotment result, candidates will have to visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in. KEA in November had announced allotment result for the first round of admission to Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Pharmacy, and other courses.
The recent notification reads that the candidates are not allowed to enter options again. KEA has said that options entered by candidates in first round will remain the same for the second round. “Candidates may delete or alter order of higher options.The candidate will be allowed to add new options for any colleges and course that come into the seat matrix after the first round. Candidates who are participating in this round implies they are looking for a better seat...If the candidate does not get any seat in this round then the seat allotted to him/her in the earlier round, if any, stands confirmed,” the KEA said.