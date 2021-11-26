KCET Seat Allotment 2021: Round 1 Result To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

KCET Seat Allotment 2021: Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will be releasing Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Seat Allotment result on Friday, November 26, 2021. KCET Seat Allotment 2021 is for admissions purposes and can be checked on official website kea.kar.nic.in after release. KCET Seat Allotment 2021 is being held for UGCET and the seat allotment result was delayed and the revised date announced is November 26, 2021. The result which will be released today is based on result of Mock Seat Allotment that was released on November 18, 2021. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the seat allotment results.

KCET Seat Allotment 2021: Important Dates

KCET first round seat allotment result will be out on November 26, 2021

Exercising options by candidates allotted seats in round 1- November 27 to 30, 2021

Payment of fees and downloading of admission letter should be done between November 29 and December 1, 2021

The deadline to report to college is December 3, 2021

KCET Seat Allotment 2021: Here's how to check result

Candidates will have to go to the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority – kea.kar.nic.in.

On the Homepage, go to the ‘Latest Announcements’ tab and then click on the link which reads "Engineering and other courses 1st round seat allotment results”.

Candidates will then have to enter the required login credentials like CET Number and then click on ‘Submit’.

The KCET 1st round seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download the same and print a copy for future references

KEA will first announce the seats for reserved category candidates under special categories such as physically disabled, NCC and sports category followed by general category candidates. After the result will be released, candidates must exercise their choices from November 27 to 30, 2021. Candidates who will be satisfied with their seat allotments will have to complete the admissions process, like payment of fees. It should be done between November 29 and December 1, 2021. In case of any issues faced by the candidates, they can contact KEA’s Help Desk at 08023564583 or email at keaauthority-ka@nic.in.