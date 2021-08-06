KEAM 2021 Answer Key Released, Here's How Candidates Can Raise Objection By Aug 14

KEAM 2021 Answer Key: Commissioner for Entrance Examination, Kerala also known as CEE Kerala has released the Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medicine answer keys. Registered candidates who appeared for the Entrance examination can check their answer key online. The answer key has been uploaded on the official website that is cee.kerala.gov.in. Here are the steps one needs to follow to download the provisional answer key.

Candidates are hereby informed that they can raise objections if they want to. The objection can be raised within a week as last date to raise the objection is August 14. Candidates should make sure to apply for the same before the deadline. Candidates who want to raise objections can do the same by mailing the complaints to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations. However, they will have to attach the supporting documents and pay a fee of Rs.100/- per question. The fee has to be paid by means of a DD drawn in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram.

KEAM Important Dates

The answer key has been released on August 6, 2021

The last day to raise objection is August 14, 2021 (5 pm)

KEAM Answer Key 2021: How to check

Candidates should visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in

On the home page, click on the link which reads 'Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance Examination: Answer Keys'

The answer key will be opened in a new window.

Candidates are hereby informed that objections received via e-mail or fax will not be accepted. As mentioned above, complaints done after the deadline will also not be accepted either. The final answer key will be prepared on the basis of objections received. Results will be declared on the basis of the final answer key. The results are expected to be declared by the end of this month. However, official dates for results have not been announced yet.