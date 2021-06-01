KEAM 2021 Registration Application Process Starts From Today, See How To Apply Here

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has started the KEAM 2021 registration for the candidates. Students interested in the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, KEAM 2021 can now go to the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in, and do the registration for the entrance examination. This exam is held for students who want to take admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical, and allied professional degree courses in the state’s institutes. The KEAM 2021 application window is open till June 21, 2021.

KEAM 2021 application begins

The KEAM exam date is July 24, 2021. Through the official website of the CEE Kerala, applications are invited for admissions in Engineering, Architecture, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries and Pharmacy Courses. The candidates need to apply on or before June 21, 2021, at 5 PM. The last date to upload other required certificates/documents (except Date of Birth and Nativity Proof) is at 5 PM on June 30, 2021. The online application window started from today i.e. on June 1, 2021. The prospectus of KEAM 2021 has mentioned that the admit cards for the exam will be available for the candidates from July 14, 2021.

The venue of the examination and other details will be mentioned on the admit card. Candidates should take note that the submission of applications and supporting documents is possible in online mode only. Online option confirmation is Mandatory for participating in each phase of allotment. Details about the eligibility and the examination can be checked in the prospectus of KEAM 2021. Paper 1 of KEAM which consists of Physics and Chemistry will be held in the morning from 10 AM to 12.30 PM. Paper 2 for Mathematics will be held in the afternoon session from 2.30 to 5 PM. It will be a pen and paper mode examination. Here is a look at how to do the KEAM online application and important links.

For the direct link to apply, click HERE

For the prospectus of KEAM 2021, click HERE

How to do the KEAM 2021 registration?

Go to the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the KEAM 2021 link and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page. Candidates should either register if they are a new candidate or log in if already registered.

Duly fill the KEAM online application form carefully.

Make the fee payment for KEAM and upload all the required certificates and documents.

Click on submit. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the KEAM exam date and other updates and news.

