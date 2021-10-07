KEAM 2021 Result Declared: CEE Kerala Releases KEAM Rank List 2021, Check Topper List Here

KEAM 2021 Result: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations has released the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical, KEAM 2021 Result and rank list. The result has been released for examination that was conducted offline at 418 exam centres across the state, Delhi, Mumbai, and Dubai. All those who appeared in the KEAM entrance exam 2021 can now check their keam engineering rank list on the official website. the official website on which the result has been uploaded is cee.kerala.gov.in.

This year in the engineering stream, over 73 thousand candidates appeared in the examination. However, the names of over 47,000 candidates have been included in KEAM rank list 2021. The steps to check the result as well as the direct link to check rank list are mentioned here. The maximum number of students who have qualified this year are from the Thiruvananthapuram district.

How to check Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Pharmacy rank list

In order to check KEAM rank list 2021, candidates should visit the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala - cee.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Present Active Links’ and click on ‘KEAM 2021 - Candidate Portal’ to check the engineering and pharmacy merit list.

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter application number, password, and access code to log in.

The result will be displayed on the screen, check and download KEAM 2021 Result and print the rank card for any future reference.

Here is the direct link to check

Candidate Faiz Hashim has topped the KEAM entrance exam 2021 of the engineering stream. However, Faris Abdul Nassar Kallayil and Thejus Joseph top Pharmacy and Architecture streams, respectively. The counselling details have not yet been announced by the commission. The commission will announce counselling details for the admission process on the official website. The list of toppers has also been attached below.

KEAM Rank List 2021 Kerala: List of toppers

Engineering

1. Faiz Hashim

2. Harishankar M

3. Nayan Kishore Nair

4. Sahal K

5. Govind G S

Pharmacy

1. Faris Abdul Nassar Kallayil

2. Thejaswi Vinod

3. Akshara Anand

4. Jeron Paul Bobby

Architecture

1. Thejus Joseph

2. Amreen

3. Aathinadh Chandra O

4. Sanitha Wilson