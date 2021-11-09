KEAM 2021: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today, Here's How To Check

The Office of the Controller of Examinations (CEE) Kerala, will on Tuesday release the round 3 seat allotment result. Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) is conducted for admission to various professional degree courses in the institutes under Kerala state government. Once the KEAM 2021 round 3 seat allotment results are announced, candidates will be able to access and download the allotment list that will be published on the official website of CEE -- cee.kerala.gov.in.

As per the official notification, KEAM round 3 seat allotment has been done on the basis of a centralised allotment process (CAP). Candidates who will be shortlisted for KEAM 2021 seat allotment will have to confirm their admission by paying the KEAM application fee. CEE Kerala has released the KEAM rank list 2021 on October 7, 2021. In the Engineering stream, a total of 73,977 students have appeared in KEAM 2021, of whom 51,031 have qualified. A total of 47,629 candidates have made it to the rank list.

How to check KEAM Seat Allotment Result

STEP 1: Visit the official website -- cee.kerala.gov.in

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘KEAM 2020 - Candidate Portal’ link

STEP 3: Log in using the KEAM application numbers and passwords and submit

STEP 4: Your KEAM first phase of seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

STEP 5: Download and take its printout.

Direct link to check CEE Kerala KEAM round 3 seat allotment result 2021