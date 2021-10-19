Last Updated:

KEAM 2nd Seat Allotment Result Likely To Be Released Today; Here's How To Check

KEAM 2nd Seat Allotment result for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Examination (KEAM) is expected to be declared today, Oct19. Check here.

Written By
Amrit Burman
KEAM

Image: Pixabay


KEAM 2nd seat allotment result: The 2nd Allotment list for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Examination (KEAM) is expected to be declared today, October 19, 2021. Once the allotment list is announced, candidates can download it from the official website by logging on to cee.kerala.gov.in. Post declaration of the 2nd Allotment 2021 result, candidates who secure a seat will have to proceed with the admission procedure.

The admission process under the KEAM 2nd seat allotment result will be open between October 20 to October 25, 2021. Candidates need to confirm their seats by paying admission fees. To check the KEAM seat allotment results, follow the below-given steps. Check key details below.

KEAM 2nd Seat Allotment Result: Here's how to check KEAM 2nd Allotment 2021

  • STEP 1: To check the result visit the official website of CEE Kerala - cee.kerala.gov.in.
  • STEP 2: Click on 'Present Active Links' and then click on "KEAM 2021 Candidate Portal".
  • STEP 3: Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link shared here - KEAM 2nd Allotment 2021 result. 
  • STEP 4: A new page will open where you have to enter your application.
  • STEP 5: Number, Password, and anything else that is asked, in order to log in. 
  • STEP 6: Your KEAM 2nd Allotment 2021 result will be displayed on your screen.
  • STEP 7: Take a printout of the same for future reference. 

KEAM seat allotment result: More details

If students face any problems while checking the allotment list or any other results related to scores, they can contact the Help Desk of CEE Kerala at 0471-2525300. If a candidate receives the allotment letter, it will be considered valid, unless they withdraw their name after a written submission. It is recommended to visit the official website for more updates on the seat allotment list. 

Image: Pixabay

Tags: KEAM, CEE Kerala, KEAM 2021
