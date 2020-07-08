KEAM Admit Card 2020 Is Released Now; See Steps To Download Hall Ticket From Official Link

Commissioner For Entrance Examination or CEE of Kerala has released the admit cards for KEAM 2020 (Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical) exams now. The KEAM is conducted annually to screen students for the admission into the various engineering and medical courses in different colleges of Kerala. The students are shortlisted on the basis of merit after MCQ-based tests. The KEAM 2020 exams are slated to be conducted on July 16th this year. Read on to check the steps to download your KEAM admit card.

KEAM admit card released now; See steps

The admit cards can be downloaded from the link http://cee-kerala.org/

Students who are registered for the KEAM 2020 batch will have to log in to the websites of the Commissioner For Entrance Examination or CEE.

Students will have to keep the registration number and their login details handy to download the KEAM admit card.

Use the URL above to direct you to the official website.

Click on the link stating 'KEAM 2020 - Candidate Portal'.

Enter the registration details under the CEE Admit Card tab.

Click enter and check for seat number and schedule.

Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use.

KEAM 2020 admit card download

The KEAM 2020 exams are usually conducted between late May and early June. However, this year, the examinations were pushed over a month due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to multiple reports, there will be no postponement of the Kerala state exams to another date as of now. This announcement came after the exams were postponed once due to the health risk caused by the COVID-19.

KEAM Admit card or KEAM hall ticket entails all details with respect to seat numbers, the date of birth and the examination timetable. Students are urged to be thorough with the exam time table to avoid any last-minute hassles. Apart from this, a student who will be appearing for the examinations will have to follow strict social distancing norms as well. Students will have to use face masks and gloves for the examinations. Students cannot carry anything apart from the required pen, pencil and water bottle. They cannot communicate or exchange items inside the hall as well.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock