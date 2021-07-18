KEAM Admit Card 2021 Released, Exam To Be Held On August 5

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations. has released Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical admit card. Students who registered themselves for the entrance exam can download their KEAM Admit Card 2021 from the official website that is cee.kerala.gov.in. Here is a step-by-step guide to download the admit card.

KEAM 2021:Important Dates

Exam is scheduled to be held on 5th August 2021

Earlier exam was scheduled to be conducted on 24th July 2021

Exam date got postponed as it was getting clashed with JEE exams

KEAM Admit Card 2021: How to download

Candidate should visit the official website of Commissioner of Entrance Examinations that is cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads “KEAM 2021 - Candidate Portal”

You will be redirected to a page where you will have to fill application number, password, and access code

Click on ‘Login’ and KRAM Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Cross-check details, download and take a printout of the same

OR here is the DIRECT LINK to download admit card

Candidates are advised to read all the instructions mentioned on the backside of admit card

KEAM: Exam Details

KEAM 2021 examination is scheduled to be held in two shifts namely morning and afternoon. First or morning shift is scheduled from 10 am to 12:30 pm for Paper 1 (Physics and Chemistry). The second shift is scheduled from 2:30 pm to 5 pm for Paper 2 (Biology). The examination will be conducted in offline mode following all the COVID protocols. Candidates must not forget to carry admit card as it is mandatory for appearing in the exam.

The Kerala Engineering, Agricultural, and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) is a state-level exam conducted every year to admit interested individuals to B.Tech and other programmes in Kerala's government and private colleges. The grades obtained in Class 12 and the candidate's results in the KEAM examination are given equal weightage in the admission process. Candidates should be aware that part of the seats available through KEAM 2021 are reserved for candidates from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, as per state government regulations. Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) is a series of entrance exams in Kerala, India, for admission to several professional degree programs. It is organized by the Kerala Government's Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Exams.