KEAM Eligibility Criteria 2021 And Other Details About The Exam

Office of the commissioner for entrance examinations Kerala had invited applications for KEAM 2021. The KEAM is conducted for the admissions in Engineering, Architecture, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries and Pharmacy Courses. The last date to apply for the KEAM 2021 was today on June 24 till 2 PM. A lot of people are curious to know about the KEAM eligibility criteria 2021. Here is a look at the KEAM 2021 eligibility criteria and other details about the exam.

KEAM eligibility criteria 2021

To become eligible for the KEAM 2021, the candidate must be an Indian citizen. Persons of Indian Origin (PIO)/Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) are also eligible to apply. Details about which are available in the official prospectus of KEAM 2021. The candidates will be further classified into Keralite, Non-Keralite Category I (NK – I) and Non-Keralite Category II (NK – II). The candidate applying for the KEAM exam should be a minimum of 17 years of age as of 31st December 2021. There is no relaxation for the minimum age requirement. There is no upper age limit for Engineering, Architecture and B.Pharm Courses. For Medical and Medical Allied courses, the upper age limit will be as per the Information Bulletin of NEET(UG)-2021.

The minimum educational qualification required for KEAM 2021 is that the candidate should have passed their class 12 or 10+2 exam with science subjects. The KEAM eligibility criteria 2021 differs from course to course. Details about which are available in the official prospectus. For several courses, passing with a minimum of 50% marks in the related subjects is required. For architecture courses, a valid NATA 2021 scorecard is required. Only those candidates who qualify in NEET-UG 2021 as per the Qualifying criteria described in clause 9.7.5 (ii) & (iii) and satisfying the nativity conditions mentioned in clause 6.1 of the prospectus shall be considered for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BSMS, BUMS, Agriculture, Forestry, Co-operation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science, B.Tech Biotechnology (under (KAU), Veterinary, Fisheries courses.

The prospectus mentions that the admit cards for the KEAM exam will be made available from July 14, 2021. Paper I of Physics and Chemistry will be conducted on July 24, 2021, from 10 AM to 12.30 PM and the Paper-II of Mathematics will be conducted on July 24, 2021, from 2.30 PM to 5 PM. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the KEAM 2021.

See the official prospectus of KEAM 2021 HERE

Image: Shutterstock