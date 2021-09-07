Last Updated:

Kerala Class 12 SAY Exam Result 2021 Declared; Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecard

DHSE Kerala has released the SAY higher secondary result 2021 on Monday. Candidates can check the direct link and steps to download scorecards here.

Ruchika Kumari
Kerala

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, also known as DHSE Kerala, has released the Save a Year (SAY) higher secondary results 2021. The scorecards have been released on Monday, September 6, 2021. Candidates can see the SAY result 2021 on the official website- keralaresults.nic.in. The steps to check results and the direct link are mentioned below. To check results, students should be ready with their roll numbers.

Kerala SAY 2021 Result: Steps To Download

  • Registered candidates should visit the official website- kerelaresults.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link which reads, 'SAY/IMP EXAM RESULTS - 2021'
  • Post doing this candidates will be redirected to a new page
  • On that page, candidates will have to fill in the roll number to login 
  • Post logging in the SAY 2021 result will be displayed on the screen
  • Then candidates will have to download the result and take the printout of the scorecards

Kerala Plus Two result 2021 was declared on July 28, 2021, by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE). This time the pass percentage was 87.94 percent which has increased from 2020. Last year the pass percentage was 85.13 percent. The pass percentage of Arts stream is 89.33 percent, Commerce was 89.13 percent, and Science is 90.55 percent. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education conducts an improvement exam every year for the students who, due to any reason, could not clear the regular HSE board results.

First Published:
