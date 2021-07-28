Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2021 To Be Announced Today At 3 Pm, See Official Notification

Kerala DHSE Plus two result 2021: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala (DHSE Kerala) is all set to announce the results of class 12th students on Wednesday. The results will be declared in the second half at around 3 pm. Board recently issued an official notification announcing DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result date. Once the result is declared, registered students will be able to check their results online, Registered students can view results on the official websites like keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in. Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their plus two results easily. Here is the direct link to view the official notification.

Kerala +2 result: Date and Time

Many speculations were being made related to results, however, Kerala Board announced dates officially by issuing a notification. The notification released by the DHSE Kerala reads, “The Kerala Plus Two Result 2021 will be announced officially at 3 PM in a brief press meet.” However, students will be able to check DSHE Kerala +2 Results online only after 4 pm on July 28, 2021. Along with checking one website, students can also check results through dedicated Mobile Apps. Read to know various portals on which results can be checked after 4 pm.

Websites to Check Kerala DHSE Result 2021

Mobile Apps to check DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result

Sapahalam 2021

iExaMS-Kerala

The notification reads, "The result will be declared by Education Minister V Sivankutty at 3 pm. He will announce the results at a press conference."

Kerala plus two exams 2021

Over 4.46 lakh students appeared for the Kerala Plus two exams this year. Exam was conducted in offline mode on 27th April 2021. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wished students a day before exams. He tweeted, "SSLC and +2 examinations are starting tomorrow. Request all students to follow COVID-19 protocol so that you, your friends, teacher, and family stay safe. Best wishes to each and every one of you. May you all succeed!