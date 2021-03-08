Kerala GDS Recruitment: India Post Kerala Invites Applications For 1421 Posts Of Dak Sevak

Kerala GDS Recruitment 2021: Kerala Postal Circle of India Posts is inviting applications for recruitment for the vacancy of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). All the interested as well as eligible candidates can apply for the vacancy on indiapost.gov.in. The applications are open from March 8 to April 7. Here are more details about the Kerala GDS Recruitment 2021.

Read | SSC CPO final answer key 2020 for SI in Delhi Police & CAPF paper 1 exam, check here

Kerala Postal Circle GDS recruitment details

According to the Kerala GDS notification, there are a total of 1421 vacant positions which are avalabel in Calicut, Cannanore, Kasaragod, Manjeri, Ottapalam, Palghat, Thalassery, Tirur, Vadakara, Alleppey, Alwaye, Changanacherry, Ernakulam, Idukki, Irinjalakuda, Kottayam, Mavelikara, Trichur, Pathanamthitta, Quilon, Tiruvalla, Trivandrum North and Trivandrum South. Here are some important dates and details about the reservation. See below.

Starting date of application and fee payment: March 8, 2021

Last date of registration and fee payment: April 7, 2021.

Read | CA Foundation exam date 2021: ICAI CA foundation June exam from June 24, see schedule here

Total Posts in Kerala GDS vacancy: 1421

UR - 784

EWS - 167

OBC - 297

PWD-A - 11

PWD-B - 22

PWD-C - 19

PWD-DE - 2

SC - 105

ST - 14

Eligibility for Kerala GDS 2021 vacancy

The candidate must possess a pass certificate of 10th std. They should have also secured passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English. The exam must have been conducted by the Board of School Education by the Govt of India/State Govt/Union Territories.

The candidate must have compulsory knowledge of the local language.

The candidate must have basic computer skills. They will be required to furnish a basic computer training course certificate of at least 60 days duration from a computer training institute run by a university or central or state govt.

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per govt. norms. No age relaxation for EWS Category)

Read | UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021: Prelims notification released, application process begins

Source: Still from Kerala GDS notification

How to apply for Kerala Postal Circle GDS recruitment?

Visit indiapost.gov.in.

You will find a link that reads Kerala GDS recruitment

Click on the link and you will be redirected to a new page, which will have the application form.

Candidates must note that they need to get registered to the website, as registration is mandatory for applying online.

Key in your credentials and attack the necessary documents.

Send the application ahead.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the automatically generated merit list. The application fee is rs 100 for UR/OBC/EWS Male/trans-man. All female/trans-woman candidates, all SC/ST and all PwD candidates need not pay any fee.

Here's a direct link of the application form.

Read | UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 for 712 vacancies: See UPSC syllabus, exam pattern here

Source: Shutterstock

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.