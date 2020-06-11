Kerala Govt Conducts Online Classes For Economically Weak Students Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The Kerala Education Department is conducting online classes for economically weak and backward students at libraries and anganwadis amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown that has shut schools for nearly three months.

"This year it's somewhat impossible to open schools but the state government has introduced a new method of online learning. On June 1, the state government introduced a trial run of online learning," Assistant Education Officer said.

The officer further said students from poor and backward communities come to such centres due to the unavailability of smartphones.

"This is a classroom in Maruthonkara of Kozhikode for tribals to facilitate them with online classes. The classroom facility with laptop, projector, and screen is provided by Maruthonkara grama panchayath," said Asokan CP, teacher.

Classes are reportedly conducted by the Kerala education department through its education channel Victers, which is the first-ever education satellite channel in India. Class time has been scheduled from 10 am to 5 pm daily. Students from the ''Kaattunayka'' tribe also attend the online classes based on their class schedules.

