Kerala Plus One Admit Card 2021 To Be Released Today, Here's How Candidates Can Check

Kerala plus one admit card 2021: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education is all set to release Kerala Plus One Admit Card 2021 today. The admit card is scheduled to be out on August 27, 2021. Registered candidates who will be appearing for the examination will be able to download the Kerala class 11 admit card 2021 once it is uploaded. The hall tickets will be uploaded on the official website of DHSE Kerala on dhsekerala.gov.in. Here are the steps which registered candidates will have to follow to check their scorecards.

This year the first-year higher secondary exam will commence on September 6, 2021. The higher secondary exam will end on September 16, 2021. The examination for other subjects will start on September 6 and will end on September 16, 2021. For arts subjects, the exam is scheduled to be conducted between September 6 and September 14, 2021.

Kerala Plus One Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Registered candidates will have to visit the official website of DHSE Kerala on dhsekerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, registered candidates should click on the link which will read 'Kerala Plus One Admit Card 2021'

Candidates will have to log in by entering credentials like application number and date of birth and click on submit option

The hall ticket will be displayed on the computer screen

Candidates are advised to cross-check details and click on Kerala plus one admit card download option

Candidates are also advised to take a printout for future reference

DHSE Kerala class 11: Examination dates