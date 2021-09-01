Kerala Plus One Exam Schedule Has Been Revised, Check The Timetable Highlights Here

Kerala plus one exam schedule: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has revised the Kerala Plus One Exam 2021 timetable. This revision has been made considering the COVID-19 situation in the state. As per media reports, the state education minister V.Sivankutty intervened and instructed to change the schedule based on the demands raised by students and other stakeholders. Registered candidates who will be taking the Kerala Plus One Exam 2021 can check Kerala plus one revised schedule on the official website. The official website is dhsekerala.gov.in. Candidates can also see the Kerala plus one exam dates below.

As per the revised schedule, the Kerala class 11 exam time table has been modified in such a way that the registered students will get more gaps between the examinations. The schedule says that the Kerala Plus One Exam 2021 will begin in first week of September on September 6, 2021. The last exam will be conducted on September 27, 2021. As per the schedule that was released earlier, the exam was scheduled to conclude on September 16, 2021.

Kerala Plus One Exam 2021: Revised Schedule Highlights

Exam for Sociology, Anthropology, Electronics Systems, Main Arts subject will be held on September 6, 2021

Exam for Chemistry, History, Islamic, Business Studies, Communicative English, Subsidiary Arts subjects will be held on September 7, 2021

Exam for Mathematics, Part 3 Languages, Sanskrit, Psychology will be conducted on September 10, 2021

Exam for Physics, Economics, Literature will be held on September 13, 2021

Exam for Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accontacncy will be held on September 15, 2021

Exam for Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Computer Application, English, Aesthetic will be held on September 20, 2021

Exam for Part 1 English will be held on September 22, 2021

Exam for Part 2 Languages, Computer Information Technology (Old), Computer Science & Information Technology will be held on September 24, 2021

Exam for Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics will be held on September 27, 2021

The Kerala Plus One Model Exams have been started on August 31, 2021, and will conclude on September 4, 2021. Candidates can take these model exams for being conducted for the practice of students. The exam pattern will be multiple choice-based questions and the total marks will be 120 marks.