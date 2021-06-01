Kerala Plus One Exam Timetable 2021 Released: Check The Dates Of Exams Here

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education of Kerala is set to conduct the Kerala Plus One exam from September 6 to September 16, as announced on the official DHSE Kerala website. Interested candidates who wish to appear for the Plus One exam can know to check all the details on the official website. Read on to know more about the Kerala Plus One exam.
As per the official Kerala Plus One 2021 timetable, students who are appearing for the exams can collect the application forms from their own schools. Alternatively, students can also download the forms for the Plus One exam from the DHSE Kerala website. Here is the official link to download the forms. Candidates should note that the last date to submit the application form is June 15 and the admit cards for the exam will be released on August 27. The official timetable has also been released on the website. As per the timetable, here are the dates for the individual exams.
The exams for subjects who do not have practicals will be conducted from 9:40 to 12:30 pm, with a short 20-minute break. The subjects that have practicals will be conducted from 9:40 to 12 pm, with a short 20-minute break as well. Students can check out the exams on the official DHSE Kerala website. Stay tuned for more news on the Kerala Plus One exam and other upcoming exams.