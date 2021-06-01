Last Updated:

Kerala Plus One Exam Timetable 2021 Released: Check The Dates Of Exams Here

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education of Kerala has announced the timetable for the Kerala Plus One Exam. Read on to know the dates of the exams.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education of Kerala is set to conduct the Kerala Plus One exam from September 6 to September 16, as announced on the official DHSE Kerala website. Interested candidates who wish to appear for the Plus One exam can know to check all the details on the official website. Read on to know more about the Kerala Plus One exam. 

Kerala Plus One Exam Time Table 2021

As per the official Kerala Plus One 2021 timetable, students who are appearing for the exams can collect the application forms from their own schools. Alternatively, students can also download the forms for the Plus One exam from the DHSE Kerala website. Here is the official link to download the forms. Candidates should note that the last date to submit the application form is June 15 and the admit cards for the exam will be released on August 27. The official timetable has also been released on the website. As per the timetable, here are the dates for the individual exams. 

  • The sociology exam will be conducted on September 6. 
  • The chemistry and history exam will be conducted on September 7.
  • The IT and computer science exam will be conducted on September 8.
  • The biology, political science, and English literature exam will be conducted on September 9. 
  • The Math exam will be conducted on September 10. 
  • The physics and economics exam will be conducted on September 13
  • The part I English exam will be conducted on September 14. 
  • The accountancy exam will be conducted on September 15. 
  • The home science and computer science exam will be conducted on September 16. 

The exams for subjects who do not have practicals will be conducted from 9:40 to 12:30 pm, with a short 20-minute break. The subjects that have practicals will be conducted from 9:40 to 12 pm, with a short 20-minute break as well. Students can check out the exams on the official DHSE Kerala website. Stay tuned for more news on the Kerala Plus One exam and other upcoming exams. 



