Kerala Plus One Result 2020: How To Download Plus One Result From Saphalam 2020 App?

The Department of Higher Secondary Education, also known as DHSE Kerala, has finally declared its Kerala Plus One Result 2020. The DHSE Plus One Result and vocational higher secondary results are now live on the board's official website. All the students across the state who have been patiently waiting for their Kerala Plus One Result 2020 can now head to keralaresults.nic.in. and check their DHSE Plus One Result. According to the directives of the DHSE, Kerala, if students are dissatisfied with their marks or realise that there is some problem in their mark sheet, they can visit their respective schools to get their grievances resolved.

How to download Kerala Plus One Result 2020 from Saphalam App?

There are many ways to check the Kerala Plus One Result 2020, the most common being by visiting DHSE’s official Plus One Result 2020 website keralaresults.nic.in. However, if students find that the official results website is taking longer to load, they can also check their results in a more comfortable and rapid way by downloading the Saphalam App. The Saphalam 2020 application is powered by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education which is also known as KITE. DHSE Plus One Result has been availed School wise, District wise & District Education Office wise.

Here is how you can check your Kerala Plus One result 2020 on Saphalam App

Students will naturally have to download the Saphalam 2020 app on their phone as the first step. After downloading the app, students will be able to see three options SSLC, HSE and VHSE. “Results Published” will be written on the top of these three options in red font. Students should select the HSE option here and fill in the required details, like Register Number and Date of Birth. After adding these details, the students must click on the SUBMIT button and their Kerala Plus One Result 2020 will appear on the screen. With the help of Saphalam 2020 App, students can also download their results as a PDF file and share it on various social media apps.

Kerala Plus One Result 2020 Updates

The Kerala State Education Minister C Raveendranath had revealed in an earlier statement, that the Kerala Plus Two Result 2020, the passing percentage was impressive 85.13 per cent. In another earlier statement, the Department of Higher Secondary Education and the state Education Minister claimed that the Kerala Plus One Result 2020 had been delayed due to the pandemic. But, the evaluation process in Kerala and many other states were sped up after the HRD ministry urged all states to announce the pending results before the end of July. The HRD Ministry's decision was taken to aid the admission process for the upcoming academic year. Students in Kerala who are successful as per the DHSE Plus One Result will soon be registered for the Plus Two Class.

