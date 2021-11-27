Kerala Plus One Result 2021: DHSE +1 School-wise Results Announced; Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
DHSE Kerala +1 Result 2021: The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Plus One Result 2021, School Wise has been announced. Candidates who participated in the examination can now check Kerala Plus 1 schoolwise results by visiting the official website - keralaresults.nic.in. Candidates must note that individual results are also available on the official websites at keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.
In order to check results, candidates would be required to enter credentials such as their roll number and captcha (if any). This year, the Kerala Plus One Examination was conducted from September 24 to October 15. As per media reports, more than 4 lakh students took part in the examination that was held offline across India in different exam centers. Check the key details.