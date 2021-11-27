Kerala Plus One Result 2021: DHSE +1 School-wise Results Announced; Here's Direct Link

DHSE Kerala +1 Result 2021: The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Plus One Result 2021, School Wise has been announced. Candidates who participated in the examination can now check Kerala Plus 1 schoolwise results by visiting the official website - keralaresults.nic.in. Candidates must note that individual results are also available on the official websites at keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

In order to check results, candidates would be required to enter credentials such as their roll number and captcha (if any). This year, the Kerala Plus One Examination was conducted from September 24 to October 15. As per media reports, more than 4 lakh students took part in the examination that was held offline across India in different exam centers. Check the key details.

DHSE Kerala +1 Result 2021: Direct Link

To check the result it is recommended that candidates must follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here to check the result - DHSE Kerala +1 result 2021 (CLICK HERE)

Kerala Plus One Result 2021: Here's how to check Kerala Plus One Result

STEP 1: Navigate to the official website - keralaresults.nic.in .

. STEP 2: On the homepage, enter details such as roll number and DOB to log in.

STEP 3: For schoolwise results, click on the Schoolwise Results tab – or click on the Kerala Plus One Schoolwise Results link here.

STEP 4: In the new window, enter the school code and submit to view the school-wise result.

STEP 5: Take a printout for future use.

Image: Unsplash