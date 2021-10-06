Kerala Plus One Second Allotment Result 2021 Out, Here's Direct Link

Kerala Plus One Second Allotment 2021 results have been released on the HSCAP portal. Candidates can visit the official website of the Higher Secondary Centralized Admission Process (HSCAP) to check the second allotment result 2021. The official website for HSCAP is hscap.kerala.gov.in. The Directorate of General Education of Kerala has already issued a press release on the declaration of the results and instructions to principals for the admission process.

Students whose names flash in the allotment list must confirm their seats latest by October 21, 2021. Candidates who do not get admission after getting allotment will not be considered in the subsequent supplementary allocations. The Director-General of Public Instruction has advised that all the allotted students should be present in the schools on time. Students must appear in their allotted institutes with the original documents as required. The Kerala Plus One Second Allotment 2021 letter can be downloaded from ‘Candidate’s Login’ by following the steps given below.

How to check Kerala HSCAP second allotment list

Step 1: Visit the official website of HSCAP - hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Candidate Login

Step 3: You will be redirected to a login page

Step 4: Choose the concerned district and input the necessary information

Step 5: Your HSCAP Kerala Second Allotment List 2021 would be displayed

Direct link to check Kerala HSCAP second allotment list

The first allotment list was released on September 22, 2021. The trial allotment list was uploaded on September 13, 2021. Last year, the HSCAP Kerala trial allotment list was released on September 5 and the first allotment list was released on September 13. The admission on the basis of the first merit list was done between September 14 and 19, 2021.