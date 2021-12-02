Kerala PSC +2 Level Prelims Exam Results Declared For Various Posts, Direct Links Here

Kerala Public Service Commission has recently released the Kerala PSC Plus Two Level Exam Result 2021. Candidates who took the prelims exam can now check the Kerala PSC +2 level exam results for Assistant Sub Inspector, Fireman, and Armed Police ASI posts. The result can be accessed on the official website of KPSC, keralapsc.gov.in.

To be noted that the result has been declared for the examination that was conducted between April 10 and April 18, 2021. Candidates will be able to check registration numbers in numerical sequence in the result PDF. All the candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the Mains exam. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the result. The result PDF has also been attached here in this article.

Kerala PSC Plus Two Level Exam Result 2021: Here's how to download

Registered candidates who took the exam for Assistant Sub Inspector, Fireman Trainee and Armed Police Assistant Sub Inspector should visit the official website of the Kerala Public Service Commission, KPSC, at keralapsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, candidates should go to the ‘Results’ section and then select ‘Short List’ option

The result PDF will be displayed on the screen, candidates should check and download the same

Candidates are also advised to take a printout of the merit list for future reference

Candidates should know that the cut-off marks have been decided on the basis of the number of candidates, seat availability, ratio of candidates to the seats, marking criteria as well as reservation pattern. The official notification reads, "The register numbers in the following list are arranged in the numerical sequence and the arrangement does not in any way, indicate their respective score in the said test." The direct link to check prelims exam results has been attached below. The selected candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the Mains exam.

Kerala PSC +2 level exam results: Direct Links