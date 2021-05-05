Kerala SET 2021 Application Date Extended To May 20; Check The Full Notice Here

The LBS Centre for Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram that is in charge of managing the Kerala SET exam has announced the extension of the Kerala SET 2021 application date. The Kerala SET exam is a mandatory examination conducted for the selection of Higher Secondary School Teachers and Non-Vocational Teachers in VHSE. Here's an update on the revised Kerala SET 2021 last date among other details regarding the exam.

Kerala SET 2021 Application Date Extended

The LBS Centre for Science and Technology informed candidates via their official website about the change in the Kerala SET 2021 last date. The notice mentioned that the closing date for the examination has been extended to May 20, 2021, before 5:00 PM. Furthermore, the last date for application fee submission is now scheduled for May 22, 2021, before 5:00 PM. Candidates are advised to apply for the Kerala SET exam soon as the deadline date is fast approaching. The circular informing about the change in dates was also produced in the Malayalam language, to which a direct link is provided below.

How to apply for Kerala SET 2021?

Visit the official website of the LBS Centre for Science and Technology - lbscentre.kerala.gov.in/home

On the homepage, a link to 'State Eligibility Test - SET - July 2021' will flash below the menu. Click to proceed.

The candidate will be redirected to a new page where information related to the Kerala SET exam will be provided. On the left-hand corner, a link to 'Online Registration' will be displayed. Click to proceed.

On the next page, three links will pop up. First-time users who have not registered themselves yet may click on the second link. Those who have left their application incomplete or who have already registered but are yet to submit their online application can proceed with the third link.

First-time users will have to enter their mobile number for verification purposes, after which they'll be able to generate their login ID and fill their application form.

Registered users must submit their log-in credentials to access their incomplete application forms.

Please note that the Kerala SET 2021 exam date is yet to be announced but is slated to take place sometime in July. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of the LBS Centre for updates regarding the exam. Check the following direct links for Kerala SET 2021 application.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK