Kerala SET Result 2021 Announced, Here Is How To Download The Scorecards

Kerala SET Result 2021 has been announced. Candidates who took the exam on August 14 can now download their scorecards from the official website.

Kerala SET Result 2021

Image: Shutterstock


Kerala SET Result 2021: LBS Centre for Science and Technology has released the Kerala State Eligibility Test result or Kerala SET Exam Result 2021. The scorecards have been released on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The result which has been announced is for the exam that was conducted last month. The exam that was conducted on August 14 falls under the July session. The steps to download Kerala SET 2021 result and the direct link to check the same have been attached below. Candidates will first have to visit the official website lbsedp.lbscentre.in to see result link.

In order to check results quickly, candidates should be ready with their Roll Numbers. Since the results have been declared, the cut off list will also be released for various categories and candidates falling under those brackets of the cut-off would get admissions to various courses. Here is how to check the July session result. 

Kerala SET 2021: Important Dates

  • Kerala SET July exam was conducted on August 14, 2021.
  • The results have been announced on September 25, 2021

Kerala SET Exam Result 2021: Steps to check 

  • Registered candidates who took the exam should visit the official website of LBS Centre for Science and Technology - lbsedp.lbscentre.in.  
  • On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Kerala SET July Result 2021.' 
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the credentials
  • Post submitting the result, the Kerala SET Exam Result 2021 for July session will be displayed on your screen
  • Candidates should cross-check the details and download their results
  • Candidates should also keep a copy on it for future reference

Here is the direct link to check scorecards

