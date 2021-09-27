Kerala SET Result 2021 Announced, Here Is How To Download The Scorecards

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Kerala SET Result 2021: LBS Centre for Science and Technology has released the Kerala State Eligibility Test result or Kerala SET Exam Result 2021. The scorecards have been released on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The result which has been announced is for the exam that was conducted last month. The exam that was conducted on August 14 falls under the July session. The steps to download Kerala SET 2021 result and the direct link to check the same have been attached below. Candidates will first have to visit the official website lbsedp.lbscentre.in to see result link.
In order to check results quickly, candidates should be ready with their Roll Numbers. Since the results have been declared, the cut off list will also be released for various categories and candidates falling under those brackets of the cut-off would get admissions to various courses. Here is how to check the July session result.