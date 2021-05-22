Kerala SSLC IT Practical Exam Suspended, HSS, VHSC Practicals From June 21: CM

The Kerala government has suspended the SSLC IT practical exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kerala SSLC IT practical exam was scheduled to begin on May 5. However, it was postponed for a later date. Now as per the latest notice, the government has canceled the exams.

Moreover, the state government has stated that the paper evaluation of SSLC students will be done from June 7 to 25. The Kerala HSS and VHSC practical exams will be conducted from June 21 to July 7, said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Kerala SSLC and HSE, VHSE exams were held from April 8 to 29 amid the Coronvirus pandemic.

After the completion of the paper evaluation, students can expect their Kerala SSLC results 2021. As per reports, Kerala plus two exam paper evaluations will also begin on June 1. The results are expected to be declared in the month of July. Once the results are announced, students will be able to check their scorecards from the official websites.

How to check Kerala SSLC, plus two results 2021