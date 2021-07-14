Kerala SSLC Result 2021: See SSLC Result Timing And How To Check Results Online

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala SSLC result 2021 will be declared on Wednesday. Students will be able to check their SSLC (Secondary School leaving Certificate) results 2021 on the official website www.keralaresults.nic.in. Apart from the official website, the results can also be checked through the mobile application. The SSLC result timing is 2:00 pm.

Kerala SSLC Result 2021 to be declared today

The Kerala SSLC exams for the year 2021 had begun on April 8, adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols. The exams had concluded on April 29 and more than 4 lakh SSLC students had appeared for the exams across over 4,951 centres in Kerala. The evaluation process for Kerala SSLC (class 10) papers had begun on June 7 and was concluded by June 25. The state government cancelled the practical exams for SSLC students this year due to the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Last year, students had to obtain at least a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject. This means for 100 marks exam, at least 35 marks were needed. For subjects having different exams for practical and theory, students had to pass both sections separately.

Where to check Kerala SSLC result online?

The Kerala SSLC result 2021 will be available on the following website:

keralaresults.nic.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

education.kerala.gov.in

www.keralapareekshabhavan.in

www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in

http://results.kerala.nic.in

www.prd.kerala.gov.in

www.sietkerala.gov.in

http://sslchiexam.kerala.gov.in

http://thslcexam.kerala.gov.in

http://ahslcexam.kerala.gov.in

How to check SSLC result?

To check the result for SSLC exams of 2021, visit the official site keralaresults.nic.in Click on the DHSE SSLC class 10 result tab. Enter the necessary credentials to get the result. Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

In case students are not able to check their results through the website, they can check it through an app on the Google play store named ‘Saphalam’. Students are supposed to download the app, enter their mobile numbers. Enter roll number/roll code and verification code. The result will appear after submitting the required details.

(Image: PTI)