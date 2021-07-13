Kerala SSLC Result 2021 To Be Declared On July 14, Here's How To Download

Kerala SSLC result 2021: Kerala government will announce SSLC class 10th results on July 14, 2021. The date and time for results have been announced and as per the announcement, Kerala SSLC result 2021 will be declared at 2 pm. Kerala Education Board is expected to hold a meeting in second half today in order to approve the results. Students in standard 10th who are waiting to see results will be able to access it on the official website keralaresults.nic.in. Read to know step-by-step guide to check Kerala SSLC results.

SSLC result 2021: Schedule

Results will be announced on July 14, 2021

SSLC results will be announced at 2 pm

It is expected that Kerala's Minister for General Education V.Sivankutty will announce the result tomorrow. As soon as it will be announced, Board will upload the same on websites. Candidates are advised to check results after 2 pm only.

Websites to check Kerala SSLC result 2021

How to check SSLC exams results

Candidate should visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in.

Click on link that reads, "Click here for DHSE SSLC class 10 result"

Feed-in required information like roll number, registration number, and date of birth

Download the result, cross-check details and take a printout for future reference.

The Kerala government in May 2021 suspended the SSLC IT practical exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kerala SSLC IT practical exam was scheduled to begin on May 5. However, earlier it was postponed to a later date and at last, it got cancelled. State government in May 2021 also stated that the paper evaluation of SSLC students will be done from June 7 to 25.

The Kerala HSS and VHSC practical exams were conducted from June 21 to July 7. To be noted that Kerala SSLC and HSE, VHSE exams were held from April 8 to 29 amid the Coronvirus pandemic. According to reports, this time as many as 4.12 lakh students appeared for Kerala exams. Last year 4.22 lakh students appeared for the SSLC class 10 exams. Pass percentage recorded in 2020 was 98.82%. It was the highest pass percent recorded in last five years.