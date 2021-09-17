Kerala TET 2021 Answer Key Released, Here's How To Raise Objections By September 25

Kerala TET 2021 answer key: Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan has released the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test or Kerala TET 2021 Answer Key. The answer key has been uploaded on the official website and can be accessed from there. Candidates are hereby informed that the answer key which has been released is provisional in nature. They have been given time to go through the answer key and raise objections if any. Considering the objections that will be raised, the final answer key will be prepared. For checking the answer key and getting other details, candidates should visit the official website keralapareekshabhavan.in.

This year, the Kerala TET May Exam 2021 was started on August 31 and was concluded on September 3, 2021. Earlier, the schedule was released according to which the exam was supposed to be held on August 31 and September 1, 2021. The application process for the same was conducted between April 28 and May 6, 2021. Following the official notification which has been released by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, the answer key has been released for Category I, Category II, Category III, and Category IV Exams. Kerala TET Exam is conducted for the recruitment of eligible teachers who want to teach students from classes 1 to 12.

KTET Answer key 2021: Important Dates

Kerala TET provisional answer key for the May cycle was released on September 16, 2021

The last day to raise objections is September 25 (5 pm). Candidates must remember to raise objections before the deadline as applications submitted post-deadline will not be considered.

KTET Answer Key Download: Steps to Check

Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website- keralapareekshabhavan.in.

On the homepage, go to the latest news section, candidates can see a notification that says, "KTET ANSWER KEY MAY 2021 CATEGORY- I CATEGORY- II CATEGORY- III CATEGORY- IV."

Candidates should click on the respective link

Candidates should keep a copy of the PDF for future reference

As per the official notification released, candidates should follow a prescribed format for raising objections. The objections raised by candidates should be supported by relevant documents. Candidates should also keep a check on the official website for more details.