Kerala TET 2021 Exam Date Revised; Here's Direct Link To Check Revised Schedule

Kerala TET 2021 Exam Date: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has revised the schedule of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2021. As per the new schedule, the Kerala TET 2021 will be held on August 31 and September 1 & 3, 2021. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website. The official website is ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who registered themselves for Kerala TET 2021 are hereby informed that the hall tickets will be available on August 25, 2021. Earlier, as per the Kerala TET 2021 exam schedule, the exam was scheduled to be held on August 31 and September 1, 2021.

Kerala TET 2021 revised schedule

K-TET I is scheduled to be held on August 31, 2021 between 10 am to 12:30 pm

K-TET II will be held on September 1, 2021 between 10 am to 12:30 pm

K-TET III will be held on September 3, 2021 between 10 am to 12:30 pm

K-TET IV is scheduled to be conducted on September 3, 2021 between 2:30 pm to 5 pm

Here is the direct link to the revised circular

Candidates should note that the Kerala TET 2021 will be held for 2.5 hours for all categories. It will be mandatory to follow COVID-19 safety protocols and to maintain social distancing. The registration for the same took place in May 2021. Candidates could apply for being a teacher under various categories like Lower Primary Classes, Upper Primary Classes, High School Classes, and others. The eligibility criteria were different for every category.

KTET 2021 Eligibility