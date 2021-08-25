Kerala TET Admit Card 2021 Released, Check Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

Kerala TET Admit Card 2021: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the Kerala TET 2021 admit card on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The admit card has been released in the first half. Registered candidates who are planning to appear for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can now download their hall ticket through the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan's official website which is ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates are hereby informed that the exam will be conducted in August end and September first week.

Kerala TET: Important Dates

The Kerala TET is scheduled to be conducted on August 31, September 1 and 3, 2021.

On first and second day of exam, it will be conducted in single shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm

On the third day which is September 3, exam will be held in double shifts

The first shift will start from 2.30 pm and will continue till 5 pm.

Kerala TET Hall Ticket 2021: Steps to download

Registered candidates will have to visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on ktet.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, they will have to click on link which reads 'Kerala TET Admit Card 2021'

OR here is the direct link to download KERALA TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST (K-TET) admit card

Candidates will be asked to enter the login credentials like application number, application ID and category and click on submit option

The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross check and download the same

Candidates are also advised to take a hard copy of the same to carry it to exam hall

KTET Admit Card 2021 will have all details related to exam like Roll Number, venue and duration. Candidates must go through the exam day guidelines which will be mentioned on the admit card. Candidates can get more details on KTET 2021 from the official website. Candidates can also click on the direct link to check notifications.