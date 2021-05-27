Kerala To Resume Digital Classes From June 1: State Education Minister

Kerala State education minister V Sivankutty on Thursday, May 27, announced that digital classes for school children will commence on the KITE-VICTERS channel from June 1. The online opening ceremony, dubbed "Pravesanolsavam," will take place at the Government Cotton Hill Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram, according to the minister. The state-level school opening ceremony will be broadcasted live on the VICTERS channel by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

State-level virtual school opening ceremony

V Sivankutty explained that at first, digital classes would be held through the Kerala government's KITE-VICTERS channel, but that they would eventually transition to online classes where students and teachers could communicate with one another.

He noted, "Teachers can reach school and make use of the school's IT facilities to conduct online classes. Classes will build up confidence in students and conduct bridge classes to connect last year's portions will be conducted in the first week." In June, examination papers for SSLC, VHSC, and higher secondary classes will be evaluated.

Sivankutty also stated that he met with teacher's unions yesterday to discuss the administration of exams. After receiving input from the education department, a report would be given to the Chief Minister, after which a final decision would be made, he added. The uniform for 9,39,107 kids is complete and uniform distribution will begin on June 29, 2021, in conjunction with the state-wide launch of textbooks for Class 1.

Kerala Digital Classes

Sivankutty stated, "Distribution of 70 per cent textbooks have been completed in the state. Special relaxations have been given for this at the time of the lockdown."

Over the previous several days, the number of Coronavirus cases in Kerala has steadily decreased. Kerala reported 28,798 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 35,525 people cured and 2,48,526 people undergoing treatment for the virus. With the addition of 151 more deaths, the death toll now stands at 7,882. While the caseload grew to 23,94,363, the overall number of recoveries grew to 21,67,596, according to the report. In the last 24 hours, 1,44,372 samples were examined, with a test positivity rate of 19.95%. There have been 1,91,68,987 samples turned in for testing so far.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI