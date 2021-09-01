Kerala UG First Allotment List 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
The Kerala University on Tuesday released the Kerala UG first allotment list for undergraduate admissions 2021. The candidates whose names and roll numbers flash in the allotment list must confirm their admission as per the prescribed format on or before September 5, 2021. The window will remain open till 5 pm on September 5.
The Kerala UG first allotment list for undergraduate admissions 2021 has been uploaded on the official website-admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in. Candidates must visit the website to check the list. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link given below. A step-by-step guide has also been provided below for the candidates to follow to check their results.
Candidates can also check the last index mark by selecting their respective courses. A direct link to check the last index mark has been provided below. Candidates will have to confirm their admissions by paying the fee between September 1 to 5. The second allotment list will be released on September 6. Candidates who confirm their seats by paying the fee will have to join the college between September 7 and 13.