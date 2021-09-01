Kerala UG First Allotment List 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check

The Kerala University on Tuesday released the Kerala UG first allotment list for undergraduate admissions 2021. The candidates whose names and roll numbers flash in the allotment list must confirm their admission as per the prescribed format on or before September 5, 2021. The window will remain open till 5 pm on September 5.

The Kerala UG first allotment list for undergraduate admissions 2021 has been uploaded on the official website-admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in. Candidates must visit the website to check the list. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link given below. A step-by-step guide has also been provided below for the candidates to follow to check their results.

Kerala UG First Allotment List 2021: How to check online

Visit the official website of Kerala University- admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in.

Click on the Candidates Login section given on the homepage.

Key in the login credentials such as application number and password to log in.

Click on the login button to submit

The Kerala UG First Allotment 2021 list will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Direct link to check Kerala UG first allotment list 2021

Candidates can also check the last index mark by selecting their respective courses. A direct link to check the last index mark has been provided below. Candidates will have to confirm their admissions by paying the fee between September 1 to 5. The second allotment list will be released on September 6. Candidates who confirm their seats by paying the fee will have to join the college between September 7 and 13.

Direct link to check Last Index Mark