Kerala University BEd Admission 2021: Second Phase Spot Admission To Begin From Dec 9

Kerala University BEd Admissions 2021: The University of Kerala has released an important notification for the Kerala University BEd Admission for the second phase of the spot admission process. As per the notice issued by Kerala University, the 2nd phase of spot admission will be conducted on December 9, 2021. All those candidates who participated in the Kerala BEd entrance exam can get all the information on the official website: Kerala University.ac.in.

Students who pass the examination will be able to enroll in government, government-aided, and self-financing training colleges affiliated with Kerala University. The admission process is being conducted for the academic year 2021–22. This year's admission procedure will be held by the individual colleges based on the rank list published by Kerala University. Candidates who want to take admission in B. Ed programmes in colleges affiliated with the University of Kerala should complete the registration process online.

Kerala University BEd Admissions 2021: Important notification

The spot admission process for the remaining seats would be conducted on December 9, 2021.

The spot admission will be held at the University College of Engineering, Karyavattam Auditorium.

The admission of vacant seats for differently-abled students will be held on December 9, 2021.

In cases where candidates are not present, the seats will be treated as general seats and filled based on admission.

Candidates must note that all the students participating in the spot allotment must bring the latest printout of the online application.

As per the official notice, the registration for spot admission will start from 8.00 am to 10.00 am. Those arriving after 10.00 am will not be considered under any circumstances.

