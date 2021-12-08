Kerala University BEd Admission 2021: Second Phase Spot Admission To Begin From Dec 9

Quick links:
Kerala University BEd Admissions 2021: The University of Kerala has released an important notification for the Kerala University BEd Admission for the second phase of the spot admission process. As per the notice issued by Kerala University, the 2nd phase of spot admission will be conducted on December 9, 2021. All those candidates who participated in the Kerala BEd entrance exam can get all the information on the official website: Kerala University.ac.in.
Students who pass the examination will be able to enroll in government, government-aided, and self-financing training colleges affiliated with Kerala University. The admission process is being conducted for the academic year 2021–22. This year's admission procedure will be held by the individual colleges based on the rank list published by Kerala University. Candidates who want to take admission in B. Ed programmes in colleges affiliated with the University of Kerala should complete the registration process online.