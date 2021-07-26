Kerala University Exams 2021: University Releases PG Exam Hall Ticket, Here's Direct Link

Kerala University Exams 2021: Kerala University has released PG Exam admit card on Monday, July 26. Candidates who registered themselves for appearing in the exam can now download their Kerala University PG exam hall ticket from the official website. Hall tickets can be downloaded from the official site- keralauniversity.ac.in.

The PG Entrance Exams for Kerala University is scheduled to begin on August 1, 2021. Candidates should remember that they will have to carry their admit cards in any case. University will not allow students to give exams without hall tickets, they will be stopped at the centre gates.

Kerala University Exams 2021: How to Download Hall Ticket

Go to the official site- keralauniversity.ac.in.

Or here is the direct link to the admit card.

Enter your application number and password on the left side of link which reads "HALL TICKET for the Entrance Test is available in the admission website. Kindly login and download Hall Ticket."

Click on login button.

The Kerala University Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Cross-check details and download the admit card.

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to read instructions mentioned on admit card carefully.

Exam day instructions

Candidates must report to the exam hall at least one hour prior to the exam time.

As per the rules, candidates who will not report on the time mentioned in admit card will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

All COVID-19 safety protocols should be followed for Kerala University PG exam.

Students must wear masks, carry sanitizers and maintain social distancing at all times.

Kerala University PG exam

Kerala University PG exam is a mandatory requirement for admissions to PG Courses in Kerala University. Students will be given admission to various courses on the basis of marks they obtain in these entrance tests. University has also informed that it will not entertain any requests for re-evaluation of answer sheets.